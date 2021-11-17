Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 66,257 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,257 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $21.85.

