Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $605.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

