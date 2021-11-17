Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,597 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

