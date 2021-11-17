Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

