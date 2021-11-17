Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

VGT opened at $453.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $322.50 and a 12 month high of $454.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

