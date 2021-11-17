Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $307.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

