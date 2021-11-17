Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 7.44% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBOC opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26.

