Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.