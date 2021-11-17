Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

CSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

