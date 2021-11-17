Cat Token Price Reaches $0.53 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Cat Token has a market cap of $3.43 million and $60,868.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

