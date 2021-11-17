Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

