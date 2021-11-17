Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.52. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 246,265 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

