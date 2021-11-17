CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.00.

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.64. 127,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.27. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$57.12 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

