CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCL.B. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.12 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

