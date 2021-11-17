CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,703. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.