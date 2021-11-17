Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

NYSE:CE opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

