Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.97 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

