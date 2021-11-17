Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 55.5% in October

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CPAC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 29,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.37. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
