Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 55.5% in October

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CPAC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 29,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.37. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

