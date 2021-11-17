Centaur (CNTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $342,429.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Centaur has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $342,429.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

