Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE CG opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.35%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

