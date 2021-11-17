Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 24th

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 24th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.