Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 4.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.01. 2,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,599,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,685.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 488,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.