Ceres (CERES) Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $250.55 or 0.00415830 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $2.16 million and $484,334.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

