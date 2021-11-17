Cesar Johnston Sells 18,739 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Energous stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,463. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.16.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energous by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 198,877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 66.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

