Chain Guardians Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

