Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $13.37 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $28.73 or 0.00047961 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $13.37 billion and $947.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00220804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005907 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.