Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,803 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Calavo Growers worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CVGW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $755.95 million, a PE ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

