Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 168,342 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TME. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

