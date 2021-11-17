Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,840 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.78% of MBIA worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 455.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth about $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

