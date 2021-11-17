Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of ACCO Brands worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $852.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

