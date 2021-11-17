Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,403 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Varex Imaging worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.