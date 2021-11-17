Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,407 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of REGENXBIO worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

