Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 317,392 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 317,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after buying an additional 12,514,818 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 2,766,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,066,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

