Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Triumph Bancorp worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

