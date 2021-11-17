Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.43 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Inari Medical worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 333.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

