Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Brookline Bancorp worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

