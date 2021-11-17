Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Prothena worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

