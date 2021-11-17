Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

