Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,699,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

