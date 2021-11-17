Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of TPI Composites worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 85.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

TPI Composites stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $843.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

