Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Silk Road Medical worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $5,713,961 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.