Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.75 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fulgent Genetics worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,165 shares of company stock valued at $199,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

FLGT opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

