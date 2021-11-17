Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GoodRx worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $7,002,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDRX stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

