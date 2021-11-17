Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $10.88 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.