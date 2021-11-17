Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,688 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $75,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

