Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,294 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ameresco worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 138.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

