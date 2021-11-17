Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,741 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,741 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Weis Markets worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

