Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,012 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of PetMed Express worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

