Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,731 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

