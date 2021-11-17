Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,384 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GDS worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

